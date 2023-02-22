Jurgen Klopp feels Real Madrid tie is over after Anfield hammering

Jurgen Klopp feels Real Madrid tie is over after Anfield hammering

Video Team

Jurgen Klopp’s gut feeling is that Liverpool’s Champions League dreams are over after Real Madrid pulled off a staggering 5-2 comeback win in the first leg of their last-16 tie. A night that started with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah goals ended in the Reds’ worst ever European home defeat. Vinicius Junior’s brace had Madrid level at the break, with Eder Militao’s header moments after the restart taking the wind out of Liverpool’s sails.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News