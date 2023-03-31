Judge ’emphatically rejects’ Enoch Burke accusations emailed to High Court

Video Team

Irish teacher Enoch Burke, accompanied by his sister Ammi and mother Martina, reads out a statement outside the Four Courts, after a High Court judge “emphatically rejected” the accusations emailed in by Mr Burke that he had been “mocked” in court.

