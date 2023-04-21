Jude Law and the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy attend movie's world premiere

Jude Law and the cast of Peter Pan & Wendy attend movie's world premiere

Video Team

Actors Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alexander Maloney among the cast attending the world premiere of Peter Pan & Wendy. It is a live-action reimagining of the JM Barrie nove, directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Pete’s Dragon).

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News