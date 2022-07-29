Journalist recalls Soham killer’s suspicious answers 20 years on

A journalist who spoke to Soham murderer Ian Huntley before his arrest in 2002 has recalled the suspicious answers which spurred him to raise his concerns with police. Former caretaker Huntley killed 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire, on August 4 2002. He then dumped their bodies in a ditch. Brian Farmer, a PA news agency reporter, interviewed Huntley and his girlfriend Maxine Carr at their home while the search for the girls was ongoing. He says Huntley’s answers were so suspicious that he shared them with police.