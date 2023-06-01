Johnson hands WhatsApps and notebooks to Cabinet Office amid Covid inquiry row

Johnson hands WhatsApps and notebooks to Cabinet Office amid Covid inquiry row

Boris Johnson has handed his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to the Cabinet Office, as the former prime minister called on the Government to “urgently disclose” the material to the Covid-19 inquiry.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News