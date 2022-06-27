Johnson and Trudeau comment on who has the biggest plane

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau discuss the size of each other's private planes during a bi-lateral talk at the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany.

