Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial gets turned into film
Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team
Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial gets turned into film
Popular Videos
Video shows car hitting pedestrian and parked cars in Cork
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
'great fondness' | Marty Whelan pays tribute to Coolio as old RTE show clip goes viral
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Rapper Coolio dies aged 59
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'dire' | Tánaiste admits ‘it isn't best system' as 17,500 kids awaiting special needs therapy ‘left in limbo’
'Paradise' | Bonnie Ryan visits Mexico with husband John as six-week honeymoon continues
investigation | Gardaí ‘know identity' of newborn child whose skeletal remains were found in Cork
warrant | Judge orders arrest of Dublin mum who skipped court over children’s truancy record
Operation Thor | Three men arrested by armed Gardaí on M7 found carrying stolen power tools
CRIME WORLD | Episode 158: The arrest of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch inside Wheatfield Prison
assault | Belfast teen jailed for headbutting policewoman and chipping another cop’s bone
appalling | Shocking video shows thug threaten resident during daylight Dublin catalytic converter theft
Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial gets turned into film
Shocking CCTV footage shows catalytic converter stolen from car in Dublin
More Videos
Heaton-Harris and Coveney positive over restoration of powersharing talks at Stormont
Stormzy criticises use of diversity as a 'buzzword' as he wins AIM Award
Hurricane Ian seen from Space Station as it makes landfall in Florida
Driver has lucky escape after car overturns in Co Longford
Video shows Steven Gerrard with Liam Byrne
lab rats | Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab
conspiracy charges | Dublin brothers Douglas and Anthony Glynn accused of drugs and firearms offences in non-jury court
Keen Iain | Iain Stirling reveals dream replacement for wife Laura Whitmore as Love Island host
HAPPY FRIENDINGS | The Ex factor: Famous divorces that didn't end in public mud-slinging
Gill-ty | Greg O’Shea confesses he should have stayed with Amber Gill after Love Island win
Fatal shooting | Michael Tormey: More time granted for evidence in trial of man charged with Ballyfermot murder
Guilty plea | Pictured: Co Armagh man says he’s ‘very sorry’ after admitting £30k theft
Simply The Mes-t | Paul Mescal gushes about life on tour with rumoured fiancée Phoebe Bridgers
official | Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death confirmed as death cert extract released
Disgusted | Ryan Tubridy lashes out at scammers using his face to swindle people
'planned all along' | Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they had baby names ‘picked from the day they met’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed