Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival

Johnny Depp returns to spotlight on opening day of 2023 Cannes film festival

Johnny Depp made a triumphant return to the international film stage on the opening day of the 2023 Cannes film festival. The Hollywood actor stars in historical drama Jeanne Du Barry as King Louis XV alongside French actress Maiwenn, Pierre Richard and Benjamin Lavernhe.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News