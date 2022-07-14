John McEnroe opens up about how the pressures of tennis affected his mental health

John McEnroe opens up about how the pressures of tennis affected his mental health

Sunday World Video Team

Credit film clips to: NBCUniversal The tennis legend John McEnroe who famously lost his temper many times on court has opened up about his career and mental health in a new documentary. He talks about how he hopes to set the record straight and take a look at the man behind the outbursts and fiery temper, and says that he believes he may have had more success if he hadn't felt so much pressure.

