John Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in Spain

Home > Videos John Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in SpainJohn Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in Spain Today at 12:51John Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in SpainPopular VideosWATCH | Tourists look on in horror as video captures ‘well known’ thug in separate Galway assaultsTikTok influencer and her mother jailed for life for double murder plotWATCH | Explosion rocks Dublin after crash as Gardai hunt motorcyclist who fled sceneWATCH | Lucky escape for Limerick hit and run victims as video captures dramatic aftermathsevere Turbulence | Watch: Airplane passengers scream as flight to Mallorca hit by powerful storm Watch MoreMore VideosJohn Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in SpainRugby World Cup 2023 preview: IrelandTyphoon Saola makes landfall in China after nearly 900,000 moved to safetyMikel Arteta praises match winner Declan RiceHeadlinesNEW TEAM | RTÉ announces new presenters taking over Six One and Nine O’Clock NewsTRAGIC TOT | Rosaleen McDonagh (3) who died in Co Laois crash was ‘beautiful little angel’, funeral hearsLATEST | National slow down day: Gardaí detect driver travelling over 120kmh in 80kmh zoneEXCLUSIVE | Air rage orangewoman who assaulted four cabin crew on Jet2 flight is anti-violence campaignerJohn Gilligan, Darren Gilligan & Tony Armstrong appeared at court today in SpainRugby World Cup 2023 preview: IrelandTyphoon Saola makes landfall in China after nearly 900,000 moved to safetyMikel Arteta praises match winner Declan RiceJurgen Klopp: Liverpool’s stance on keeping hold of Mohamed Salah will not waverErik ten Hag frustrated by decisions in Manchester United’s defeat at ArsenalLATEST | Man arrested over fatal Dublin shooting of Patrick ‘Pappy’ Lyons in 2021 Sunday World Newsletter Sign up for the latest news and updates This field is required Sign Up Please check your inbox to verify your details More VideosErik ten Hag frustrated by decisions in Manchester United’s defeat at ArsenalDenzel Washington still ‘full of surprises’, says The Equalizer 3 director Antoine FuquaAstronauts return to Earth, wrapping up six-month space station missionWATCH | Tourists look on in horror as video captures ‘well known’ thug in separate Galway assaultsTikTok influencer and her mother jailed for life for double murder plotAnge Postecoglou hails ‘professional’ Hugo Lloris with Tottenham exit on cards Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices VideosDenzel Washington still ‘full of surprises’, says The Equalizer 3 director Antoine FuquaVideosAstronauts return to Earth, wrapping up six-month space station missionIrish NewsBREAKING | Gardaí launch investigation after body of man (20s) discovered in Cobh, Co. CorkIrish CrimeEXCLUSIVE | Disgraced financial adviser who swindled €210k from clients walks free after just two yearsRugbydefiant | Roy Curtis: Johnny Sexton ready to mine the best of himself one more timeIrish CrimeEVIL MURDER | Dr Marie Cassidy: My horror at discovering mum had been stabbed before fire engulfed homeIrish Crimedrugs trial | Smirking gangster John Gilligan appears for trial at Spanish courtSoccerWATCH | Roy Keane ‘head butted’ in shocking incident at Arsenal vs Man United gameIrish Crimeserious wounds | ‘Well respected’ man shot in neck while on his way to work in Co ArmaghVideosWATCH | Tourists look on in horror as video captures ‘well known’ thug in separate Galway assaults Latest NewsIrish CrimeShocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gangIrish NewsMissing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon ThorntonIrish Newsrecovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flightsIrish News'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named TravelSeas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you Irish Newsthundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three countiesIrish Newsunsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan Irish Newsinclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival Irish Newslegend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92Irish Newscases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed