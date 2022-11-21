Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest
Avril KinsellaSunday World Video Team
Joe Lycett admits that he didn't shred £10000 in David Beckham protest
Popular Videos
Garda attack | Shocking video shows two gardaí being assaulted in Ballyfermot, Dublin
Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster
Mason Greenwood arrives at court in Manchester
FIRE DEATHS | Firefighters tackle blaze in Nottingham which left two children dead
footage | Video shows Dublin bus engulfed in smoke on busy Dublin street
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Lotto luck | Mayo syndicate of retirees paint town red and green following €1m Lotto win
'Devil inside' | Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of four girls spanning five decades
Terror gang | Two former soldiers among four charged over East Belfast UVF guns and explosives find
cat and mouse | Mob boss Owen Maguire and gangster brother Brendan hit with CAB papers
SHOCKING | Man avoids jail after sexually assaulting daughter-in-law during visit to wife’s grave
Feel the Byrne | Nicky Byrne shows off nasty bruise after falling down stairs at Westlife gig
Knife death | British man suspected of stabbing Irish flatmate to death in Benidorm blamed attack on intruders
unprecedented number | Taoiseach urges people to continue ‘warmly’ welcoming refugees to Ireland
goals galore | Rio Ferdinand picks out England’s star man as they go goal crazy at the World Cup
sex party scandal | Owner of Thai takeaway at centre of ‘gay orgy’ storm says claims forced him to close down
More Videos
Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Arlene Foster
Exclusive CCTV shows the moment car is stolen before fatal crash
footage | Video shows Dublin bus engulfed in smoke on busy Dublin street
Muireann O’Connell runs from Seán Defoe on Ireland AM set
Irish dancer (9) has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year
Car drives wrong way down motorway
'bizarre' | Intruder found standing in kitchen wearing Dublin homeowner’s clothes avoids conviction
warning | Shoppers told to stay ‘alert’ as scammers set up fake websites for Black Friday
BOSS IS BACK | Bruce Springsteen looking forward to the magic of two Dublin dates
NEW FACTION | Micro-offshoot of New IRA called ‘Arm na Poblachta’ behind Strabane attack on PSNI
Beware of Bear | Huge 272kg grizzly ‘The Boss’ survived being ‘hit by train’ and ‘eats other bears’
'clear message' | Widow of murdered Catholic worker settles case over alleged UDR collusion with loyalist gunman
dos and don'ts | Irishman shares tips on how to avoid getting arrested at Qatar World Cup 2022
'Deeply sad' | Body found on Co Down beach identified as missing Stena Line passenger
one love | FIFA’s PR disasters continue at Qatar World Cup as a fresh controversy hits
insight | Nicola Tallant: ‘Destroyed’ records lay bare fractured Garda intelligence sharing in Hutch trial
charges confirmed | Mason Greenwood trial date set as full list of charges are revealed
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed