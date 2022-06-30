Joe Biden vows to defend 'every inch of Nato territory'

Sunday World Video Team

US President Joe Biden has vowed to defend "every inch of Nato territory" and said America is "rallying the world to stand with Ukraine", at a summit in Madrid. Mr Biden was speaking to reporters at the conclusion of a five-day foreign trip to huddle with Nato allies in the city and the leaders of the Group of Seven advanced democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps.

