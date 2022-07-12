Joe Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope

Sunday World Video Team

Joe Biden reveals the first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

Latest News