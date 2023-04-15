Joe Biden nearly hit by a sliotar during camogie demonstration at Farmleigh, Dublin

Joe Biden nearly hit by a sliotar during camogie demonstration at Farmleigh, Dublin

Mick CarolanVideo Team

Joe Biden nearly hit by a sliotar during camogie demonstration at Farmleigh, Dublin

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News