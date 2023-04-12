Joe Biden lands in a rainy Dublin for historic trip

Joe Biden lands in a rainy Dublin for historic trip

Video Team

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Dublin on Air Force One ahead of meetings with high-ranking Irish politicians and visits to his ancestral homelands. He was greeted on the tarmac at Dublin Airport by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. During his trip the president will also meet some distant cousins in Co Mayo.

