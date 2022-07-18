Job applicant shares 'worst rejection letter ever'

British TikToker Tamsyn Fox has been posting videos about her job search online. One rejection letter stood out for its "patronising" tone. “Who knows, maybe we made a big mistake,” reads the letter. Albert Einstein couldn't get a job tutoring kids math, and Spielberg couldn't get into film school. The point is, every great success story starts with a small failure. We've had our share of failures too." The letter concludes that the company—which Tamsyn is not naming for fear of retaliation—hopes they were wrong. “Stay hungry. Stay crazy.” An attempt, probably, to soften the bitter pill. But with Tamsyn it had the opposite effect.