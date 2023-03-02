Jermaine Jenas launches new initiative to help nation cut energy use

The B&Q announcement follows an ‘urgent plea’ to the Prime Minister from a coalition of more than 200 sports governing bodies, health organisations and top athletes last week, asking for help with rising energy costs, to provide reassurance on the future grassroots spaces. The situation for both community spaces and households has been further aggravated this week, with the news of reduced government support from 1st April, resulting in higher energy bills. Owing to the current situation and as we continue to experience cold weather, B&Q has kickstarted its energy saving initiative by teaming up with ex-England football player and presenter Jermaine Jenas to visit Southeast London football club, Welling United, to help them save energy. The team installed a number of energy-saving measures and offered advice on how they can cut energy use, detailed in a new video (link).