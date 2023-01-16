Jeremy Clarkson issues apology to Meghan and Harry

Jeremy Clarkson issues apology to Meghan and Harry

Sunday World Video Team

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has apologised to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over his column in The Sun newspaper in which he said he “hated” Meghan. In a lengthy statement on his verified Instagram account, The Grand Tour presenter said he emailed the couple on Christmas Day to say his language in the column had been “disgraceful” and he was “profoundly sorry”.

