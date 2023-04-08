Jenny Dixon brings twins home
Gardaí carried out a joint-agency search operation in Ballymun
'statement piece' | Cork man gets social welfare logo tattooed on his face
Footage shows referee being attacked during match
John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool
Interview | Early release was not the central issue for IRA prisoners, says hunger striker
bail objections | Man (26) appears in Belfast court accused of ‘vicious’ murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick
late twist | Frank Lampard was booked to work on Real Madrid v Chelsea before role change
Home sweet home | Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband bring twin girls home six weeks after birth
brave words | Alanna Quinn Idris shares hopes for future despite horror attack that left her blind in one eye
last chance? | End of the road for Mick McCarthy as he is ousted from latest post
strictly romance | DWTS couple reveal how they make relationship work as they celebrate one year together
Down Raid | Drugs and petrol bombs linked to loyalist gangland feud seized by police
Easter Tragedy | Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath
Hair of the Dog | Rescue dog Coco becomes first canine to be treated for alcohol addiction
John Aldridge: Vile chants from stands need to stop
John Aldridge: Is Jack Grealish a cheat?
John Aldridge: Klopp is under pressure
John Aldridge on Liverpool's decline
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fire at flats in east London
Tanaiste Micheal Martin rejects suggestion Biden's short visit is a 'snub'
Deals on Wheels | Drug dealer caught cycling through a red light on stolen child’s bike is jailed
Crime Time | Woman with 879 criminal convictions tells judge that going back to jail is a ‘godsend’
Murder Probe | Man charged in connection with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick
fight for change | Brother of murdered Dublin mum launches foundation to ‘end domestic violence’
Killer Deal | Mr Moonlight killer Patrick Quirke in €700k land deal from behind bars
early exit | Rory McIlroy faces up to another Masters failure after storm at Augusta
new era | Vincent Kompany leads the celebrations as Burnley seal Premier League return
near miss | WATCH: Alarming scenes as trees crash among spectators at The Masters
brutal honesty | Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw in explosive interview
'forever loved' | Tributes pour in for ‘charming’ Irish US Marine veteran ahead of funeral in Co Kerry
bad boys | B*Witched star Edele Lynch reveals how rival pop band Five were ‘horrible’ to them
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed