Jeffrey Donaldson efforts to secure Government legal assurances reaching “important stage”

Jeffrey Donaldson efforts to secure Government legal assurances reaching “important stage”

DUP efforts to secure Government legal assurances on post Brexit trade will reach an important stage in the coming weeks, the party leader has said. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted the DUP will not return to powersharing at Stormont until the UK government legislates to address its concerns around sovereignty and trade.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News