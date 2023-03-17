Jason Sherlock dragged out of the crowd to join Gardai in New York Parade

All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock was hoisted aloft by Gardaí and hauled into the New York City St Patrick’s Day parade in the Big Apple earlier today.

The Dublin football legend was lifted over the rail by Gardaí who had stopped to ask him for a photograph and was carried into the parade to chants of “Jayo, Jayo”.

Sherlock, who had a 15-year playing career with the Dubs, initially refused but then thought better than arguing with Gardaí and joined the march through the Streets of New York.

Bystanding New Yorkers can be heard asking as to who the man was, before an Irish voice confirms, “he’s a famous footballer in Ireland”.