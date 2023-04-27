Jane Humphries Chief Superintendent is making a road safety appeal for the May bank holiday weekend

Jane Humphries Chief Superintendent is making a road safety appeal for the May bank holiday weekend

Darren Halley

Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries making road safety appeal for May bank holiday weekend.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News