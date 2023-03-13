Jamie Lee Curtis speaks ahead of the Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks ahead of the Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks ahead of the 2023 Oscars in Los Angeles, USA. Everything Everywhere All At Once has enjoyed a successful start to the Oscars with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan taking home major awards.

