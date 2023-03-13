Jamie Lee Curtis calls for gender parity at Oscars

Jamie Lee Curtis calls for gender parity at Oscars

Video Team

**Profanity removed by PA Video desk - see restrictions** Jamie Lee Curtis calls for gender parity at Oscars. The Oscar winning actress made her comments at a press conference in the winners' room.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News