James Corden addresses restaurant banning as he returns to TV screens

James Corden addresses restaurant banning as he returns to TV screens

Owen BreslinSunday World Video Team

James Corden addresses restaurant banning as he returns to TV screens

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News