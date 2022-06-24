James Bond producers 'honoured' to receive CBEs

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson said they were 'honoured' to pick up CBEs at Buckingham Palace. Ms Broccoli has produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Skyfall and most recently No Time To Die, with her brother, and said it was a “huge honour” to accept a CBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

