James and Mount set to miss remainder of Chelsea's season

James and Mount set to miss remainder of Chelsea's season

Reece James is set to miss the rest of the season for Chelsea with a hamstring injury, Frank Lampard has confirmed. The England defender picked up the injury during the team’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid, and a scan has revealed the extent of the problem. Lampard said Mason Mount is also unlikely to play again this season as he requires surgery on a long-term pelvic injury.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News