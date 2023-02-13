Jakub Jankto announces he is gay: ‘I no longer want to hide myself’
Darren HalleyVideo Team
Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has become the highest profile current male footballer to announce he is gay. Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe, revealed his sexuality in a post on Twitter, saying: “I no longer want to hide myself.” The 27-year-old midfielder has 45 caps for his country and has previously played in Italy for Sampdoria and Udinese.
Popular Videos
Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda
“I don't feel safe. My colleagues don't feel safe. Staff are leaving in bulk because of assault.”
Woman walks her dog while wearing a PC monitor on her head
Six Nations round-up: Ireland beat France to set up Grand Slam shot
Ex-Love Islanders take on lie detector test for second time
Watch MoreMore Videos
Jakub Jankto announces he is gay: ‘I no longer want to hide myself’
Irish-American girl (4) who survived cancer is star at US State of the Union Address
“I don't feel safe. My colleagues don't feel safe. Staff are leaving in bulk because of assault.”
Sar2667 asteroid soars across English Channel on Monday morning
Headlines
never-ending pain | Drunk, speeding driver jailed for crash that killed teen girl has prison term increased
Tragic | Belfast man (26) who died after being hit by bus ‘was adoring father and popular DJ’
Single Ladies | Bláthnaid Treacy says ‘you don’t need a man’ to be a mum days after pregnancy reveal
Gushing | Saoirse Ronan boyfriend Jack Lowden calls her Ferrari of acting and ‘one of best in the world’
LATEST | Mechanic accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan was ‘crazy looking’ after shooting
Tributes | Irish parachute tragedy soldier remembered as selfless man of courage and integrity
doctored slip | Jolene Bunting reported to PSNI for fraud by Britain First leader Paul Golding
EXCLUSIVE | Loyalist taxi driver suspected of supplying drugs which snatched lives of tragic twins
'major mistake' | Fine Gael politician who accused Wicklow businessman of ‘sham’ redundancy loses €312k claim
Sent for trial | Man charged with harassing, controlling and threatening to share intimate pictures of woman
More Videos
Erik ten Hag praises Man Utd for 'winning their battles' in Leeds win
Richard E Grant 'thrilled' to be chosen as Bafta Film Awards host
Welsh firefighter helps to rescue people after earthquake in Turkey
Moment anti-immigration sign is ripped from protestor's hands in Drogheda
Six Nations round-up: Ireland beat France to set up Grand Slam shot
Pep Guardiola said their match today was 'in general a really good game'
Fatal shooting | Lurgan man Shane Whitla ‘executed’ over drug debt to crime gang ‘The Firm’, court told
Jakub Jankto announces he is gay: ‘I no longer want to hide myself’
Horrific | Burglars drown dogs before stealing cash in ‘callous’ Tipperary break-in
Statement | Jakub Jankto: Czech Republic international footballer comes out as gay
flare-up | Finglas rooftop ruck caught on video as ‘Mr Flashy lieutenant’ confronted by gang of armed women
KING’S GRIEF | Mattress Mick grieves tragic loss of wife Margaret who passed away after short illness
Hate figures | Lawyers blame ‘the Irish’ for public bias in Tom and Molly Martens trial
counterfeit | Divorced Kildare mum avoids jail after forging sailor’s ID for man she met on dating app
GAA-rda | Gardaí poke fun at driver who tested positive for four different drugs
Sleepless nights | Jolene Bunting says she was ‘intimidated out of home’ over Britain First payslip scandal
EXCLUSIVE | GAA star in alleged €1m fraud scandal ‘called businessman asking for funds to treat cancer’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed