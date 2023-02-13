Jakub Jankto announces he is gay: ‘I no longer want to hide myself’

Jakub Jankto announces he is gay: ‘I no longer want to hide myself’

Darren HalleyVideo Team

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has become the highest profile current male footballer to announce he is gay. Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe, revealed his sexuality in a post on Twitter, saying: “I no longer want to hide myself.” The 27-year-old midfielder has 45 caps for his country and has previously played in Italy for Sampdoria and Udinese.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News