Jake Paul tells Piers Morgan he has put 'everything' on the line to beat a pro boxer
Jake Paul told Piers Morgan Uncensored he’s put everything on the line to prove he can beat a professional boxer. Speaking to TalkTV host Piers, the Youtuber-turned-boxer revealed: “It’s the UK versus the US. It’s the Furys versus the Pauls and I have to go out there and prove I can beat a professional boxer because that’s been the number one criticism of my career so far.” But he said he was excited by the challenge, admitting: “I’m putting it all on the line - the bigger the risk the bigger the reward.” MUST CREDIT: Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored weekdays on TalkTV at 8pm. Available on Sky 522, Sky Glass 508, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237 and Freesat 217 as well as on DAB, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus, YouTube, the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.
