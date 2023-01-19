Jacinda Ardern announces shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister

Sunday World Video Team

Jacinda Ardern has announced her shock resignation as New Zealand Prime Minister, saying she “no longer has enough in the tank” to do the role justice. Ms Ardern on Thursday told reporters her last day would be no later than February 7.

