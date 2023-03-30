I’ve never felt old enough to retire – Roy Hodgson ready for relegation fight

I’ve never felt old enough to retire – Roy Hodgson ready for relegation fight

Video Team

Roy Hodgson insists he does not feel old enough for retirement after being tempted back to Crystal Palace to take on the challenge of a Premier League relegation scrap. The 75-year-old, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, was reappointed last week on a contract until the end of the season following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News