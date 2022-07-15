Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former US president Donald Trump, dies aged 73

Sunday World Video Team

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73 in New York City, the former US president has announced on social media.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News