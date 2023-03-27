Ivan Toney reflects on ‘surreal England debut’ as he makes Brentford history

The Brentford striker made his England debut in place of Harry Kane with nine minutes remaining at Wembley as they beat Ukraine 2-0. He became the first Brentford player to appear for England since 1939.

