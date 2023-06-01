Items seized in Madeleine McCann search ‘cannot yet be linked’ to disappearance

German prosecutors have said items seized as part of fresh searches for evidence in the Madeleine McCann case cannot yet be linked with the investigation into her disappearance. A large section of the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal was cordoned off last week, about 30 miles from where three-year-old Madeleine went missing in 2007. Police flattened a specific area of woodland and dug a number of holes near the remote reservoir as part of the three-day hunt for evidence.