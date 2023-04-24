Italian chain Prezzo to shut 46 restaurants with 810 jobs set to go
Prezzo is to shut 46 loss-making restaurants after being hit hard by soaring energy and food costs. The Italian restaurant chain has said about 810 workers are at risk of redundancy as part of the overhaul. Bosses at the private equity-owned businesses said the cuts, which are part of a broader strategic review, will affect sites where “the post-Covid recovery has proved harder than we had hoped”. The shake-up will leave the hospitality chain with 97 restaurants and about 2,000 staff. It said the closures will impact some high street sites as its portfolio shifts more towards those “in better locations to cater to changing consumer habits” such as shopping centres, retail parks and tourist destinations. Staff were informed about the closures on Monday morning, with a consultation process launched. Prezzo said it will work to redeploy “as many staff internally as possible” and will support others in new opportunities. The restaurant group said costs have leapt over the past year, with its utility bills more than doubling and double-digit wage inflation. It has also been impacted by soaring food inflation, which hit a 45-year high last month, with Prezzo witnessing a 40% increase in the cost of spaghetti, 28% rise for pizza sauce and 15% increase in the cost of its dough balls. Dean Challenger, chief executive of Prezzo, said: “The last three years have been some of the hardest times I have ever seen for the high street and I’m extremely proud of the way our colleagues have retained Prezzo’s position as an appealing, trusted, great value food and drink experience. “But the reality is that the cost-of-living crisis, the changing face of the high street and soaring inflation has made it impossible to keep all our restaurants operating profitably. “We believe the tough decisions we are making today will ensure Prezzo can continue serving communities with high-quality, accessible Italian-inspired meals for many more years to come.” The hospitality firm fell into administration in late 2020 after the heavy impact of the pandemic, before being snapped up by current private equity owners Cain International. This closure plan comes two years after the group previously shut 22 restaurants and cut 216 jobs.
Popular Videos
Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
A rowdy woman demanding to be served in Carlow bar
Ryan Reynolds interrupts press conference to demand goalkeeper's shirt
Shocking scenes as pair trade blows inside Longford shop in front of horrified staff and customers
Watch MoreMore Videos
Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
Italian chain Prezzo to shut 46 restaurants with 810 jobs set to go
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
Terrifying moment French skier falls down glacier crevasse and survives goes viral
Headlines
exit interviews | Almost third of gardaí who left force last year resigned rather than retired, says GRA
Fireball | Shock as plane carrying Arsenal team and Irish captain Katie McCabe bursts into flames
Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
Italian chain Prezzo to shut 46 restaurants with 810 jobs set to go
prostitution | Romanian woman charged after over 45 sex workers discovered in Dublin and Louth ‘brothels’
Guilty plea | Student (21) admits causing teen girlfriend’s death by careless driving
bag men | Ex League of Ireland footballer and two others jailed for transporting €200k in criminal cash
bolthole | Revealed: Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s €350k Costa del So hideaway
Rejected | Gangland bagman fails in sentence appeal and denied return of ‘high-end’ Mercedes
Beached | Sperm whale washes up on Co Mayo beach
More Videos
CCTV footage released in trial of David Boyd
‘Nothing’s done’ – Eddie Howe tempers Newcastle celebration after Tottenham rout
Erik ten Hag vows Manchester United will give everything to deny City treble
King Charles III in profile
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman dies aged 78
Owners are blocking success at Chelsea and Spurs - Kevin Palmer
Fallout | Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and brother Patsy ‘may no longer be talking’ after Regency trial
That's Rich | Conor McGregor fans himself with thousands in cash during Las Vegas gambling spree
'DISGUSTING' | Shane Dowling slams Waterford mentor who appears to hit Limerick player in sideline scuffle
stirrup trouble | Drunk man caught riding horse to get cigarettes ordered on driving course
Sick attack | Cork man jailed for sexually assaulting his six-year-old neighbour
Horror abuse | Man who repeatedly raped his child (9) and threatened to kill her is jailed for 14 years
Mary Lou McDonald says Sinn Féin is now 'the largest political party in Ireland'
killer jailed | Man jailed for nine years for stabbing Jamie Higgins to death in nightclub
Murder accused | Trial of man accused of murdering youth worker Lisa Thompson set for next year
'CRITICAL CONDITION' | Man arrested as woman (60s) found with ‘serious injuries’ in Monaghan
Renewed Appeal | Gardaí 'concerned’ for missing Carlow man John Coakley
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed