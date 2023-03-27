Israeli unions increase pressure on Netanyahu with nationwide strike

Workers in Israel have launched a nationwide strike, threatening to paralyse the economy as they joined a protest movement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary. Departing flights from the country’s main international airport were grounded, large shopping mall chains and universities shut their doors, and Israel’s largest trade union called for its 800,000 members – in health, transit, banking and other fields – to stop work. Local governments were expected to close the pre-schools they run and cut other services, while the main doctors’ union announced its members would also walk out.