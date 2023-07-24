Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu recovering after emergency heart procedure
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering in hospital after an emergency heart procedure while opposition to his government’s contentious judicial overhaul plan reached a fever pitch and unrest gripped the country. Mr Netanyahu’s doctors said the fitting of a pacemaker went smoothly and the 73-year-old felt fine. According to his office, he was expected to be discharged later on Sunday. But tensions were surging as politicians began a marathon debate over the first major piece of the overhaul, ahead of a vote enshrining it into law on Monday. Mass protests were set to continue.