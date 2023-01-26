‘Irish twins’ mum tattoos baby’s hair pattern on to her face in tribute to child

Both her kids were born less than 12 months apart – making them “Irish twins” – and the British mum shares her life with two babies on TikTok.

An ‘Irish twins’ mum has tattooed the pattern of her baby’s hair onto her face as she believes it looks like an “ace of spades.”

The woman says the crown of her child’s head forms the shape of an ace of spades when viewed from a certain angle, leading her to get it inked on her cheek.

Her children – named Paisley Maeve and Tokyo Leuchia – are the feature of content that earned her 82.7k followers on the platform.

“Come with me to get this gap on my cheek tattooed today,” the heavily-inked mum replied.

"So, my daughter has this double crown on her head and basically, I just see this ace of spades whenever I look at it so I just traced over these lines and sent it over,” she said.

The mum drew the ace of spades over the outline of her baby’s head, coming up with a design that brought her and the sleeping child to the tattoo studio.

"So, here is us arriving at the studio and there’s Ken [the tattoo artist] in action.

"And this is the overall finished piece, it’s definitely one of the smallest that I’ve got but I’m just so happy with it.”

Followers flocked to the comments section of the video that has been viewed over 4 million times.

"That is such a unique way of having a tribute to your child,” one said.

"You see ace of spades, I see a tiny tree house. Both are lovely but I’m pro tiny treehouse,” another added.

"I’m in love with this omg,” added another.

"Thank youuuu, so hard to have something unique these days,” the mum-of-two replied.