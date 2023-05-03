Irish Trump supporter waits to welcome former president to Doonbeg
Johnny Brew
Irish Trump supporter waits to welcome former president to Doonbeg
Popular Videos
Man hospitalised after having part of ear bitten off in gruesome fight in Limerick
Donald Trump addressed the crowds during his golf game in Scotland
22 snakes found in woman's bag in Indian airport
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted “the whole thing should never have happened”
Knockser teaser trailer
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
REDEMPTION | Dublin man overcame drug addiction and leg amputation to play for Bohemian FC
baby chase | Four arrested in Texas in robbery getaway car with 8-month-old baby on board
RIP | Ed Sheeran’s granny Nancy Sheeran remembered for ‘social conscience’ at Wexford funeral
Irish Trump supporter waits to welcome former president to Doonbeg
'TORTURE' | Mum of boy (6) who died after hotel swimming pool incident dismayed at inquest delay
Sue Me | Suzanne Jackson asks jealous fans to ‘mute’ her as she relocates to sunny Portugal
hanks for nothing | Tom Hanks and Bono readings at Dalkey Book Festival sell out in minutes
bail granted | Man (56) apologises for punch attack on victim who later died but denies murder
Round of A-Paws | Dublin mum guilty of animal cruelty after abandoned dog leads gardai to her flat
no jail | Ex doctor who shared photos of girl avoids prison for child pornography offences
More Videos
Donald Trump addressed the crowds during his golf game in Scotland
Hollywood stars Ryan and Rob join jubilant fans as Wrexham enjoy promotion party
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges
Wild bunny saved from being stuck in a pool
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their ownership and plans for Wrexham
Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Nicole Kidman honour Karl Lagerfeld at Met Gala
'much missed' | Madeleine McCann’s parents hope for ‘breakthrough’ as they mark 16th anniversary
Crime spree | Man alleged to be ‘integral part’ of crime gang responsible for ‘24 burglaries’ granted bail
daylight attack | Man stabbed in neck by woman during row over stolen phone on Dublin’s quays
'torture' | Doctor who spent three days on hospital trolley describes ‘inhumane’ conditions
SPOILERS | Kin set for explosive finale to season two on Sunday
charity function | Christy Dignam's daughter to perform gig to raise funds for father's palliative care
Make it stop | Sulky race pony dies after colliding with car on Dublin road
scan results | Seamus Coleman issues injury update after agonising knee problem
big sam back | Leeds hit the panic button as they hand Sam Allardyce huge cash offer to take over
Sent down | Thug with 50 previous convictions jailed after kicking cop following knife arrest
Horrific | Eight kids and security guard killed after teen boy opens fire in Belgrade school
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed