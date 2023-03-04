Irish sports woman Amber Barrett opens up to Ryan Turbidy about the goal which sent Ireland to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Irish sports woman Amber Barrett opens up to Ryan Turbidy about the goal which sent Ireland to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Avril KinsellaVideo Team

Irish sports woman Amber Barrett opens up to Ryan Turbidy about the goal which sent Ireland to the 2023 Women’s World Cup

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News