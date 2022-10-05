Rail scary | 

Irish Rail share CCTV of frightening level crossing collisions this year

Irish Rail post new CCTV of level crossing collisions this year

Mick CarolanSunday World Video Team

Irish Rail share CCTV of level crossing collisions and near-miss incidents

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News