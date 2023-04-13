Irish president waves goodbye to Joe Biden in Dublin

Irish president waves goodbye to Joe Biden in Dublin

Video Team

US President Joe Biden has concluded his visit to the Irish President Michael D Higgin’s official residence at Aras an Uachtarain in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. He returned to his motorcade to make the short journey to Farmleigh where he will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News