Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back any time’ after White House performance

Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back any time’ after White House performance

Video Team

US President Joe Biden has said that Niall Horan is welcome back any time, after the Irish pop star performed at the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News