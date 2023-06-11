'The Digger Dad | 

Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger

Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger

Darragh Kelly

An Irish native, now living in Australia has become a viral sensation on TikTok and Instagram singing in his tractor.

Shane, also known as 'The Digger Dad', is originally from Co. Offaly and now lives in Brisbane, Australia with his wife and their three year old son.

The Digger Dad on Instagram

Latest News