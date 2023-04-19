Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw

Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw

Darren HalleyVideo Team

'I'll f**king split you open' - Irish landlord threatens tenants with buzz saw.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News