Irish father surprises son by arriving in Vancouver bar after three years apart

Since leaving Ireland in July 2019, Robert had been unable to see his parents, so it was quite the shock when he his father walked into the same room as him in Vancouver. Them video shows the hilarious moment his father walks into the Vancouver bar, saying: "Time for school Robert!" "What the f**k!" Robert responds, before the pair embrace for an emotional hug. The reuniting of the pair was organised by Robert's brother and friend, who told Robert they were "just going for a pint".