Irish dancer (9) has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year
Darren HalleySunday World Video Team
Sophia Farrell from Stradbally, Laois, has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year by Riverdance's Executive Producer and former lead dancer, Mr Padraic Moyles.
The footage was shared by her proud mum Monica.
