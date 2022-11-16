Irish dancer (9) has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year

Sophia Farrell a nine-year-old autistic Irish dancer has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year

Darren HalleySunday World Video Team

Sophia Farrell from Stradbally, Laois, has been invited to join the Riverdance cast next year by Riverdance's Executive Producer and former lead dancer, Mr Padraic Moyles.

The footage was shared by her proud mum Monica.

