Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
The puffin population in Ireland may appear to be thriving, but more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, according to bird experts. Puffins visit Ireland during breeding season in the spring and summer months, and can mostly be seen along its west coast.
Popular Videos
WATCH | Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon
WATCH | New Kendrick Lamar video features Stephen's Green Shopping Centre
Russell Crowe tribute to Ryan Tubridy
New Zealand's national airline asks passengers to weigh in for flights
WATCH | Shocking footage shows gunman open fire at Tallaght house as children cycle past
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn
High speed car chase in Tallaght
GUILTY PLEA | Former Irish football star breached domestic violence order by emailing ex-partner
Heal-ers | Una Healy thanks hospital staff for taking care of daughter Aoife after injury
smoked out | Irish woman arrested in Spain after cops bust ‘fake’ cannabis clubs
TRAGIC ACCIDENT | Boy (12) who died in crash with a truck took mum’s car as she slept, inquest hears
Fer Game | Runaway ferret spotted near garda station in Laois as appeal for owners issued
Classy coupé | Skoda’s Enyaq iV coupé is easy on the eye and a practical drive
Breaking | Former NI footballer Paddy McCourt found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in bar
'Heartbreaking' | Elderly couple forced to wait two hours for ambulance lying ‘in middle of the road’
More Videos
Star of Chevalier happy to ‘repair’ history and celebrate the life of black composer Joseph Bologne
Nato has sent 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests
The UK’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand came into force at midnight
North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed
WATCH | New Kendrick Lamar video features Stephen's Green Shopping Centre
Phillip Schofield axed as ambassador for the Prince’s Trust
YOU'RE LICKED | Giant ice-cream cone stolen from Donegal business returned
Ky-spiracy | Kylie Minogue accused of being ‘Illuminati puppet’ for using ‘Satanic’ symbols
Wanted Man | Spurs to reject transfer offer from Man United for Harry Kane as Real Madrid enter race
WATCH | Video shows dramatic moment out-of-control car crashes through wall of house in Roscommon
New Zealand's national airline asks passengers to weigh in for flights
Michael Palin and Jordan Henderson appear with NHS staff and patients in new Rankin exhibition
Derby Day | Man City v Man United: What time, what channel, team news and all you need to know about the Cup Final
Star of Chevalier happy to ‘repair’ history and celebrate the life of black composer Joseph Bologne
Nato has sent 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests
The UK’s trade deals with Australia and New Zealand came into force at midnight
North Korea’s attempt to put the country’s first spy satellite into space failed
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed