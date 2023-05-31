Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn

Ireland’s puffins appear to be thriving, but more research needed, experts warn

The puffin population in Ireland may appear to be thriving, but more research is needed to assess how they are breeding, according to bird experts. Puffins visit Ireland during breeding season in the spring and summer months, and can mostly be seen along its west coast.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News