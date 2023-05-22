Ireland's oldest person Máirín Hughes celebrates her 109th birthday

Ireland's oldest person Máirín Hughes celebrates her 109th birthday

A celebration is held for Máirín Hughes, Ireland's oldest person, on her 109th birthday. Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin, played her favourite songs and organised a trip on a vintage tea bus to celebrate their famous resident. Orla Quigg, director of nursing at Maryfield, says she is an 'inspiration' and does a crossword puzzle every day.

