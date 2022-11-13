Ireland women's football team sing Rihanna song for fans

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Imelda May joins in for a singalong in Wexford pub

Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video

amazing people | Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video

Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral

blow by blow | Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral

Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video

amazing people | Charlie Bird makes emotional appeal for justice for Stardust families in special video

Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral

blow by blow | Fist fight in Thurles captured on video goes viral

Clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in Ringsend

Clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in Ringsend

Clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in Ringsend

Clashes between Shelbourne and Derry City fans in Ringsend

Brave abuse victim tells how friend’s death at husband’s hands inspired her to break free

Safe | Brave abuse victim tells how friend’s death at husband’s hands inspired her to break free

Friends pay tribute to woman killed in Meath apartment over weekend as gardaí question man

LATEST | Friends pay tribute to woman killed in Meath apartment over weekend as gardaí question man

Woman (80s) dies in hospital after being struck by car in Co Cavan

RIP | Woman (80s) dies in hospital after being struck by car in Co Cavan

‘Major incident’ at Antrim Area Hospital after emergency department closed due to ‘critically ill’ admissions

'inevitable' | ‘Major incident’ at Antrim Area Hospital after emergency department closed due to ‘critically ill’ admissions

Olly Murs pays surprise visit to Dublin pub to celebrate with local football team

Tell Me Mur | Olly Murs pays surprise visit to Dublin pub to celebrate with local football team

Please check your inbox to verify your details

Sign up for the latest news and updates

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Facebook parent company Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs globally

Guardiola not worried about Phillips and Walker England call up

Guardiola not worried about Phillips and Walker England call up

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices